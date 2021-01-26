LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys' basketball team scored their first win of the season Tuesday evening, a 64-49 home victory over the Lake of the Woods Bears.
The win puts the Vikings' record at 1-1.
Top scorers
- Jacob Pendergast - 25 points (9 field goals and 7 free throws)
- Nathan Kennedy - 10 points (2 field goals and 2 three pointers)
- Owen Erickson - 10 points (8 free throws and 1 field goal)
Game summary
Much of the first half was a low-scoring affair, with both teams combining for 11 points in the first seven minutes.
Despite the Bears holding a slight height advantage, the Vikings held onto a small lead for the first part of the first half, but the Bears took a 9-7 edge with 10 minutes to go.
The visitors used their rebounding to keep control over the game, but the Vikings tied things back up with three minutes to go in the half.
Heading into the locker rooms, the Vikings came into halftime with a seven-point lead due to taking advantage of Bear turnovers.
Both teams traded baskets to open the second half, but the Bears outscored the Vikings to tie the game back up a couple of minutes in.
As the second half ticked by, the Vikings started to play a scrappier form of basketball, being unafraid to work against the Bears to get their rebounds.
This high-pressure play worked to the host's advantage, as it forced the Bears to take bad shots, allowing the Vikings to get the rebound.
Several of the Bear starters got into foul trouble as the second half wore on, forcing them to ease off the defensive pressure.
The Vikings used these advantages to extend their lead to 12 points and beyond, taking their first victory of the 2021 season.
Coach's comments
Head coach Dave Westerman said his team showed a great effort during Monday's game, including senior Jacob Pendergast, who led the team with 25 points.
"He never stopped moving," he said. "I have no idea how he got some of those rebounds tonight, but you never should count him out of coming up with the ball."
Westerman also praised his younger players, including freshman Brayden Maish.
"Brayden stepped up big for us tonight," he said. "He played very aggressive. Sometimes a freshman can be nervous on a varsity court but he didn't show that at all tonight."
Up next
The Vikings will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the International Falls Broncos.