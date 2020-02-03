LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls High School girls' basketball team had a dominant win at home Monday evening, besting the Laporte Wildcats 89-13.
01/30 vs. Chisholm
Before their game against Laporte, the Vikings fell 51-47 on the road to the Chisholm Bluestreaks Thursday evening.
Top scorers
- Destiny Piekarski - 27 points
- Emily Fairchild - 14 points
- Elise Larson - 11 points
Game summary
From the start of Monday's game, the Viking offense overwhelmed the Wildcats, quickly jumping to an early lead.
The Viking defense also had dominant night, scoring many takeaways and rebounds to keep the Wildcats from finding their footing.
Heading into the locker rooms at halftime, the Vikings kept the Wildcats to only six points the entire first half.
The Vikings continued their dominant play into the second half, quickly extending their lead past 50 points and eventually even passing the 70-point mark.
Head coach Mason Imhof said he was very happy with the pace the Vikings played under Monday evening.
"Instead of waiting, we grabbed the ball and we pushed it," he said. "At times we outran them on defense, we were active and we took advantage of a lot of turnovers."
Despite the big win, Imhof said there will always be ways for the Vikings to improve even further.
"In my opinion you can always execute better, I don't care what game it is," he said.
Facing the tail-end of the season, Imhof said while he would like the Vikings to host a playoff game, he believes they can compete no matter where they play.
"We're going to do our best to creep into the top half of the section," he said. "i think if we play like we can it doesn't matter if we're home or away. I want us to get to that point where we're coming into the playoffs playing well."
Up next
The Vikings will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs.