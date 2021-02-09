Madeline Pierre and Madilyn Lorenson signing

From left, Madeline Pierre and Madilyn Lorenson sign their letters of intent with Voyageur volleyball head coach Mel Millerbernd.

 Contributed Photo

Falls High School seniors Madilyn Lorenson and Madeline Pierre signed their letters of intent to play volleyball for Rainy River Community College Feb. 3. 

The pair will join the Voyageurs starting in the fall 2021 season.

