Listed below are the week four scores for the Falls High School trap team:
- Gavin Bacon - 20/18
- Asher Belanger - 23/22
- Preston Benedix - 20/22
- Nicholas Bernath - 16/20
- Abigail Bishop - 2/4
- Riley Carlson - 20/23
- Nate Lynch - 21/21
- Seth Lynch - 18/19
- Connor Mann - 20/21
- Rylee Mann - 13/16
- Max Marcotte - 22/23
- Cody Reller - 22/23
- Colter Reller - 25/22
- Kaeden Rostie - 23/19
- Brendyn Scholler - 16/17
- Tyrel Shoberg - 20/20
- Emma VanHale - 6/7
- Cadyn Zahn - 20/20
- Brooks Bilben - 17/15