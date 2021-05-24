Bronco logo

Listed below are the week four scores for the Falls High School trap team:

  • Gavin Bacon - 20/18
  • Asher Belanger - 23/22
  • Preston Benedix - 20/22
  • Nicholas Bernath - 16/20
  • Abigail Bishop - 2/4
  • Riley Carlson - 20/23
  • Nate Lynch - 21/21
  • Seth Lynch - 18/19
  • Connor Mann - 20/21
  • Rylee Mann - 13/16
  • Max Marcotte - 22/23
  • Cody Reller - 22/23
  • Colter Reller - 25/22
  • Kaeden Rostie - 23/19
  • Brendyn Scholler - 16/17
  • Tyrel Shoberg - 20/20
  • Emma VanHale - 6/7
  • Cadyn Zahn - 20/20
  • Brooks Bilben - 17/15

