Listed below are the week four scores for the Falls High School trap team:
- Gavin Bacon - 20/18
- Asher Belanger - 25/23
- Preston Benedix - 17/20
- Nicholas Bernath - 18/18
- Abigail Bishop - 7/5
- Riley Carlson - 15/16
- Nate Lynch - 18/20
- Seth Lynch - 19/22
- Connor Mann - 20/21
- Rylee Mann - 15/18
- Max Marcotte - 25/21
- Cody Reller - 25/24
- Colter Reller - 22/25
- Kaeden Rostie - 22/18
- Brendyn Scholler - 17/18
- Tyrel Shoberg - 24/24
- Emma VanHale - 6/7
- Cadyn Zahn - 21/21
- Brooks Bilben - 21/17