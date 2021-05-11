Bronco logo

Listed below are the week three scores for the Falls High School trap team:

  • Gavin Bacon - 21/20
  • Asher Belanger - 23/25
  • Preston Benedix - 22/19
  • Nicholas Bernath - 20/23
  • Abigail Bishop - 8/5
  • Riley Carlson - 20/20
  • Nate Lynch - 20/18
  • Seth Lynch - 20/18
  • Connor Mann - 22/23
  • Rylee Mann - 11/15
  • Max Marcotte - 23/22
  • Cody Reller - 23/23
  • Colter Reller - 25/25
  • Kaeden Rostie - 18/18
  • Brendyn Scholler - 18/18
  • Tyrel Shoberg - 24/24
  • Emma VanHale - 6/5
  • Cadyn Zahn - 22/19
  • Brooks Bilben - 22/18

Tags