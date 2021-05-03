Bronco logo

Listed below are the week two scores for the Falls High School trap team:

  • Gavin Bacon - 20/22
  • Asher Belanger - 22/25
  • Preston Benedix - 19/17
  • Nicholas Bernath - 21/18
  • Abigail Bishop - 14/12
  • Riley Carlson - 16/20
  • Nate Lynch - 16/15
  • Seth Lynch - 20/21
  • Connor Mann - 20/20
  • Rylee Mann - 15/15
  • Max Marcotte - 21/22
  • Cody Reller - 21/23
  • Colter Reller - 24/23
  • Kaeden Rostie - 21/20
  • Brendyn Scholler - 14/16
  • Tyrel Shoberg - 22/22
  • Emma VanHale - 8/7
  • Cadyn Zahn - 18/19
  • Brooks Bilben - 20/17

