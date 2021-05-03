Listed below are the week two scores for the Falls High School trap team:
- Gavin Bacon - 20/22
- Asher Belanger - 22/25
- Preston Benedix - 19/17
- Nicholas Bernath - 21/18
- Abigail Bishop - 14/12
- Riley Carlson - 16/20
- Nate Lynch - 16/15
- Seth Lynch - 20/21
- Connor Mann - 20/20
- Rylee Mann - 15/15
- Max Marcotte - 21/22
- Cody Reller - 21/23
- Colter Reller - 24/23
- Kaeden Rostie - 21/20
- Brendyn Scholler - 14/16
- Tyrel Shoberg - 22/22
- Emma VanHale - 8/7
- Cadyn Zahn - 18/19
- Brooks Bilben - 20/17