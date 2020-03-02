Will Serrano

Will Serrano competed in the state swim meet Friday in the 200 individual medley. He finished 18th overall. Photo credit to Vinny Harvieux of the Litchfield Independent Review.

 Staff Photo

Sophomore Will Serrano competed in the Minnesota State Boys' Swimming and Diving Meet Friday.

The lone member of the Falls High School boys' swimming and diving team to qualify, Serrano finished 18th overall in the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.57.

