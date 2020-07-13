The International Falls 14U baseball team fell to the visiting Grand Rapids Thunderhawks 16-0 July 8.
The game ended in four innings.
Game summary
The Broncos started their game on the right foot, with starting pitcher Keaton Maish scoring two strikeouts to help retire the side.
However, the Broncos couldn't advance any runners home in the bottom of the first inning, despite loading the bases.
The Thunderhawks started their scoring in the second inning, netting three runs to take an early lead.
Throughout the ballgame the Broncos struggled to get runners to home plate, even though they'd have runners in scoring position.
The Thunderhawks broke the game open in the fourth inning, scoring 10 runs, leaving the Broncos in a hole they could not climb out of.
Head coach Phil Talmage said he was happy with the positive attitude his players showed throughout the game.
"For a lot of kids this is their first year playing at this level. So we're gonna kind of step it up and try to get some more practices in," he said. "With the way the summer has gone we haven't been able to get as many practices in, but I got a lot of things I'd like to work on with these guys. So we're going to start doing some morning practices and see if we can't turn things up a notch."
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 5 p.m. July 22, when they travel to take on Ely.