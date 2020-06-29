The International Falls 14U baseball team earned a 12-11 victory against Hibbing 3 Monday evening.
Game summary
The Broncos had trouble getting things going on offense throughout the first four innings of the ballgame, only scoring two hits in that span of time.
Meanwhile, the Bluejackets warmed up quickly, scoring the first run of the ballgame at the top of the second inning.
The Bluejackets continued to score on the Broncos, including seven runs at the top of the fifth.
Down 11-0 at the bottom of the fifth inning, the Broncos started to get runners on base. Their first run came when CeJay Hasbargen walked from third.
This started a chain which saw the Broncos score 10 runs, all in in the fifth, to cut the Bluejacket lead to a single point.
The Broncos tied the ballgame when Parker Olson hit a double deep into center field, bringing home Jackson Reiners.
After ending the top of the final inning with bases loaded, the Broncos got the winning run when Reiners hit a ground ball to center, allowing Hasbargen to come home.
Head coach Phil Talmage said he was brought of the grit his team showed.
"I got to say, I was almost surprised myself that they were able to make this comeback," he said. "Each of these kids went to bat for their team and totally silenced the Hibbing team and crowd. We really took control in the end."
More to come
The Broncos were also in action Wednesday when they hosted Virginia 1, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
Up next
The Broncos will be back on the field at 5 p.m. Monday when they travel to face Virginia 2.