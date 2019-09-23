The Falls High School girls' swimming and diving team hosted other young swimmers from around the area in the Shiverland Invitational Saturday.
During the event, all Bronco relay teams earned a medal:
- 200 freestyle relay - 1st
- 400 freestyle relay - 3rd
- 200 medley relay - 3rd
The Broncos also placed well in individual events, including Shay Mannausau and Olivia Line taking first and second in the 100-yard backstroke respectively.
Head coach Ashley Goff said the event showed how bright the future of the Bronco girls' swimming program is.
"We have a very strong up-and-coming group that I am very excited to watch develop," she said. "They swam fast and hard. My older girls have been great mentors and helpers with that younger group, working turns and starts with them one-on-one in the water which has helped a lot. We had too many personal bests to count."
Full results from the event were not available at press time.