Paul Harder
Positions: Offensive tackle and defensive end
Who do you look up to: My dad
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Future plans: Travel and attend a trade school.
Tucker Hell
Positions: Wide receiver and corner back
Who do you look up to: My parents
Favorite sports team: 1980 USA Olympic men’s hockey team
Pregame ritual: Listen to music
Future plans: Undecided, continue school
Christian Hufnagle
Positions: Offensive guard and defensive end
Who do you look up to: My family members
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Pregame ritual: Eating a huge salad
Future plans: Not attend college and work hard my whole life.
Cody Jantzen
Positions: Center and defensive tackle
Who do you look up to: My dad
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Pregame ritual: Listen to some music and eat Cliff Bars.
Future plans: Go to Stout and compete in college shotput.
Bryant Koenig
Positions: Wide receiver and defensive back
Who do you look up to: My parents and grandparents
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins
Pregame ritual: Eat food and listen to music with the boys.
Future plans: Go to college for engineering and baseball.
Riley Larson
Positions: Wide receiver and middle linebacker
Who do you look up to: My older brother
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings
Pregame ritual: Listen to music and take ibuprofen
Future plans: Play college football or go to trade school.
Jack Maxwell
Positions: Left guard and defensive tackle
Who do you look up to: I look up to my mom and dad. They were phenomenal athletes and I want to continue their legacy.
Favorite sports team: Team USA
Pregame ritual: Focus and think about my jobs on the field
Future plans: Go to college for mechanical engineering.
Cullen Rein
Positions: Wide receiver and defensive back
Who do you look up to: My parents
Pregame ritual: Listen to music
Future plans: Attend a four-year school.