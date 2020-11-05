Paul Harder

Positions: Offensive tackle and defensive end

Who do you look up to: My dad

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Future plans: Travel and attend a trade school.

Tucker Hell

Positions: Wide receiver and corner back

Who do you look up to: My parents

Favorite sports team: 1980 USA Olympic men’s hockey team

Pregame ritual: Listen to music

Future plans: Undecided, continue school

Christian Hufnagle

Positions: Offensive guard and defensive end

Who do you look up to: My family members

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Pregame ritual: Eating a huge salad

Future plans: Not attend college and work hard my whole life.

Cody Jantzen

Positions: Center and defensive tackle

Who do you look up to: My dad

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Pregame ritual: Listen to some music and eat Cliff Bars.

Future plans: Go to Stout and compete in college shotput.

Bryant Koenig

Positions: Wide receiver and defensive back

Who do you look up to: My parents and grandparents

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins

Pregame ritual: Eat food and listen to music with the boys.

Future plans: Go to college for engineering and baseball.

Riley Larson

Positions: Wide receiver and middle linebacker

Who do you look up to: My older brother

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Vikings

Pregame ritual: Listen to music and take ibuprofen

Future plans: Play college football or go to trade school.

Jack Maxwell

Positions: Left guard and defensive tackle

Who do you look up to: I look up to my mom and dad. They were phenomenal athletes and I want to continue their legacy.

Favorite sports team: Team USA

Pregame ritual: Focus and think about my jobs on the field

Future plans: Go to college for mechanical engineering.

Cullen Rein

Positions: Wide receiver and defensive back

Who do you look up to: My parents

Pregame ritual: Listen to music

Future plans: Attend a four-year school.

