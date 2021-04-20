Hockey stock

NHL

Honda West Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights (32-11-2)

2. Colorado Avalanche (30-9-4)

3. Minnesota Wild (28-13-3)

4. Arizona Coyotes (20-21-5)

5. St. Louis Blues (19-18-6)

6. San Jose Sharks (18-22-5)

7. Los Angeles Kings (16-20-6)

8. Anaheim Ducks (14-25-7)

MLB

AL Central Division

1. Kansas City Royals (9-6)

2. Cleveland Indians (8-7)

3. Chicago White Sox (8-9)

4. Minnesota Twins (6-8)

5. Detroit Tigers (6-10)

NBA

Northwest Division

1. Utah Jazz (43-15)

2. Denver Nuggets (37-20)

3. Portland Trail Blazers (32-24)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-38)

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-43)

Western Conference playoff picture

1. Utah Jazz (43-15)

2. Phoenix Suns (41-16)

3. Los Angeles Clippers (40-19)

4. Denver Nuggets (37-20)

5. Los Angeles Lakers (35-23)

6. Portland Trail Blazers (32-24)

7. Dallas Mavericks (30-26)

8. Memphis Grizzlies (29-27)

9. Golden State Warriors (29-29)

10. San Antonio Spurs (28-28)

*Standings are up to date at press time, 04/20

Tags