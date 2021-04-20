NHL
Honda West Division
1. Vegas Golden Knights (32-11-2)
2. Colorado Avalanche (30-9-4)
3. Minnesota Wild (28-13-3)
4. Arizona Coyotes (20-21-5)
5. St. Louis Blues (19-18-6)
6. San Jose Sharks (18-22-5)
7. Los Angeles Kings (16-20-6)
8. Anaheim Ducks (14-25-7)
MLB
AL Central Division
1. Kansas City Royals (9-6)
2. Cleveland Indians (8-7)
3. Chicago White Sox (8-9)
4. Minnesota Twins (6-8)
5. Detroit Tigers (6-10)
NBA
Northwest Division
1. Utah Jazz (43-15)
2. Denver Nuggets (37-20)
3. Portland Trail Blazers (32-24)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-38)
5. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-43)
Western Conference playoff picture
1. Utah Jazz (43-15)
2. Phoenix Suns (41-16)
3. Los Angeles Clippers (40-19)
4. Denver Nuggets (37-20)
5. Los Angeles Lakers (35-23)
6. Portland Trail Blazers (32-24)
7. Dallas Mavericks (30-26)
8. Memphis Grizzlies (29-27)
9. Golden State Warriors (29-29)
10. San Antonio Spurs (28-28)
*Standings are up to date at press time, 04/20