The Minnesota State High School League announced today that student-athletes no longer need to wear masks whilst competing in outdoor contests or competitions, due to updated guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Until today, athletes were expected to wear masks at all times, no matter if they were actively competing or not. This rule was carried over from the winter sport season.
However, the MSHSL also said athletes are required to wear a mask or face covering while on the sidelines or while not actively competing or practicing.
Coaches, officials and spectators are still required to wear a mask at all times.