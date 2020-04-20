With March Madness and the NBA/NHL playoffs being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, sports fans are without an avenue to bet on, but some are finding some more unusual methods to get that rush.
Former Journal Sports Writer Jim Johnson and his wife Beth found out Jim's dad Craig opened up a baby betting pool on the website babybookie.com.
Johnson said his dad got the idea one day of setting up a betting pool for his grandchild and stumbled the website.
"He was looking at a few Superbowl betting pools when he found it, and he knew right away it was the perfect fit."
Johnson went on to say he and his wife thought the pool was a great idea.
"We both though it sounded like a lot of fun," he said. "We figured people would put money down anyway, so why not?"
Bettors put in their guess for the baby's date of birth, time of birth, height, weight and gender. The winner gets 50 percent of the pot, while the parents get the remainder to go towards the child's first car or college fund.
"People have been asking us for hints," Johnson said. "To be honest we don't even know if it will be a boy or a girl, we want to be surprised too."
Johnson said the response to the pool has been overwhelmingly positive.
"We're sitting at 60 entries right now," he said. "The minimum bet is $5, but we've had several bet more than that."
Johnson said sports are a big part of his and Beth's lives (the pair got engaged at the Vikings/Patriots game in 2018) and sports will be a big part of their baby's life as well.
Anyone wishing to get into the betting pool themselves can contact Jim Johnson at pigskin3313@hotmail.com or Craig Johnson at cjpmp42@msn.com.