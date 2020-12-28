With the Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run going virtual for 2021, runners looking to run in the blistering cold can still do so, just at their own pace.
The FYGBR joins numerous other marathons and 5K's in going virtual.
In the FYGBR virtual race, runners get to choose where to run, and can do so from Jan. 16-31.
One of these runners is Bemidji resident Bob Conner, who had ran every FYGBR prior, 40 races in total.
"There's many things I like about doing the race," Conner said. "The town is always super friendly and there are already so many great memories. I didn't plan on being the only person to run all 40 races, but it forces me to get into a decent level of fitness, because you can't just go out and run six miles without any training."
Surprisingly, Conner said he still plans on making the trip up to the Falls to run the race on the day it was originally supposed to be held, Jan. 16.
"It just feels right for me to travel up to International Falls, do the race on the day and time it was supposed to be held, since this will be year 41," he said. "I don't think I'd feel quite as satisfied if I did it anywhere else. There has been lots of challenges along the way with COVID, and I may change my mind before the 16th, but for now that's my plan."
Anyone interested in running the FYGBR virtually can register at www.freezeyergizzardrun.com up until Jan. 15.