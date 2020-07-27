Justin Besch

Justin Besch won the featured race July 19 at Mason City Motor Speedway.

 Contributed Photo

Justin Besch, Kelly Steele and Tyler Jonson traveled to Iowa July 16-19 to compete in the MiniMod Summer Nationals Tour.

The three competed in races over four nights and four tracks, taking feature wins in all four nights.

Results are listed below:

Night one (Kossuth County Speedway) 

Heat 2 - Justin Besch (1st)

Heat 3 - Kelly Steele (1st) Tyler Jonson (2nd)

Featured race - Kelly Steele (1st)

Night two (Hancock County Speedway) 

Heat 2 - Justin Besch (1st)

Heat 3 - Tyler Jonson (1st) Kelly Steele (4th)

Featured race - Tyler Jonson (1st)

Night three (Boone Speedway) 

Heat 1 - Tyler Jonson (1st)

Heat 2 - Kelly Steele (1st)

Heat 3 - Justin Besch (2nd)

Featured race - Kelly Steele (1st)

Night four (Mason City Motor Speedway) 

Heat 2 - Justin Besch (1st) Kelly Steele (2nd)

Heat 3 - Tyler Jonson (1st)

Featured race - Justin Besch (1st)

Tags

Recommended for you