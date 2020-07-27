Justin Besch, Kelly Steele and Tyler Jonson traveled to Iowa July 16-19 to compete in the MiniMod Summer Nationals Tour.
The three competed in races over four nights and four tracks, taking feature wins in all four nights.
Results are listed below:
Night one (Kossuth County Speedway)
Heat 2 - Justin Besch (1st)
Heat 3 - Kelly Steele (1st) Tyler Jonson (2nd)
Featured race - Kelly Steele (1st)
Night two (Hancock County Speedway)
Heat 2 - Justin Besch (1st)
Heat 3 - Tyler Jonson (1st) Kelly Steele (4th)
Featured race - Tyler Jonson (1st)
Night three (Boone Speedway)
Heat 1 - Tyler Jonson (1st)
Heat 2 - Kelly Steele (1st)
Heat 3 - Justin Besch (2nd)
Featured race - Kelly Steele (1st)
Night four (Mason City Motor Speedway)
Heat 2 - Justin Besch (1st) Kelly Steele (2nd)
Heat 3 - Tyler Jonson (1st)
Featured race - Justin Besch (1st)