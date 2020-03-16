Hockey players from Borderland and beyond converged on Kerry Park Arena and Bronco Arena to take part in the 20th annual Kerry Park Men's Tournament last weekend.
The tournament culminated with the three division championship games being played in Kerry Park Arena Sunday.
40+ Division
First, Kantor Hotdish captured the 40+ Division Championship by beating RRCC 4-0.
Kantor started the game with the lion's share of the offense, keeping the puck on the RRCC side of the ice, eventually scoring the first goal nine minutes into the game.
The score remained 1-0 for the next 24 minutes, but Kantor found the net again with 17 minutes to go.
Kantor went on to add two more goals to seal the win.
30+ Division
The 30+ Division Championship was decided when Hopper's Bruins defeated Paul Bunyan Communications 3-2 in a shootout.
The Bruins opened up the scoring in their game five minutes in, eventually scoring a second goal 10 minutes later.
However, PBC came roaring back with two goals of their own to tie the game, including a goal with just seven minutes left.
This led the game to go to a shootout.
The Bruins came away from the shootout with the win after their goalie stopped two of PBC's shots.
Open Division
The Open Division Championship game also came down to a shootout, with the River Kings beating Nagurski Oil 3-2.
Nagurski Oil were the ones who scored first in their game, scoring three minutes in.
However, River Kings got their first goal a few minutes later to tie things up.
The two teams traded goals once more to tie the game 2-2 at the final buzzer, forcing the second shootout on the day.
Both teams' goalies stood tall in the beginning of the shootout, making six-consecutive saves.
The end came when the River Kings got a puck in the net, while Nagurski Oil was not able to convert with a goal of their own.
50+ Division
There was also a 50+ Division, which competed in a round-robin tournament.
Frank's Taxidermy came away with the championship, netting a perfect 3-0 record.