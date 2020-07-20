Paul Koob, a Worthington native with cerebral palsy, completed a 444-mile journey Thursday, biking from the Minnesota-Iowa border all the way to International Falls.
Koob said this journey has been something he had wanted to do on his bucket list for a couple of decades, and with the pandemic going on, he felt now was the best time to achieve it.
"I've been biking back and forth for my job in my hometown since the 90s, so I've had a lot of time to think about it," he said. "With all this COVID stuff going on, I figured I'd hop on the bike and just do it."
Starting in Bigelow, Koob tackled 45 miles each day, starting July 10 and completing his journey six days later.
With him every step of the way was his wife Sue, who followed behind in their car.
Koob said it was an incredible feeling to complete his journey in under a week, but it was bittersweet as well.
"You dream about it, but you're never really sure if you're ever going to get a chance to do it, but I did," he said. "I'm pretty much speechless. It has been a long ride, but a good ride too."
Koob went on to say the best part of his ride was seeing all of the sights the state of Minnesota had to offer.
"It was like seeing the state in slow motion," he said. "When you just drive by in a car, you can miss so much. You're just able to see so much more of the state this way."
Koob said he isn't sure what is next on his bucket list, he's just going to enjoy this achievement for the time being.
"I'm just going to sit on this one for a bit before deciding on what to do next," he said.
When asked on whether he was biking the journey home, Koob let out a big laugh and said no.
"I don't think my backside can take any more," he said. "I'm just looking forward to spending the day here and traveling back home tomorrow."