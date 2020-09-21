On Sept. 15, it was announced Dean Blais would be inducted as part of the US Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
Blais joins several other Borderland residents already enshrined in the hall, including Tim Sheehy, Mike "Lefty" Curran and Blais' high school hockey coach Larry Ross.
A storied career
In a career spanning six decades, Blais had been involved in every level of the game of hockey.
From his high school days as a Bronco, to being part of the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's hockey team, to being drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks and even being selected to the 1973 US Men's National Team.
Blais also had an expansive coaching career.
He spent 10 seasons as head coach at the University of North Dakota, netting two NCAA titles and three Frozen Four appearances as the leader of the Fighting Sioux.
He had also earned the Spencer Penrose Award, recognizing the top coach in collegiate hockey, twice in 1997 and 2001. He has also been named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Coach of the Year three times.
Blais had also found success as coach of high school teams, including a state championship with the Roseau Rams in 1990.
On the international stage, Blais led the first US team to ever win a gold medal on Canadian soil in the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship. He had also served as assistant coach for the 1992 US Olympic Men's Hockey Team and the 2000 US Men's National Team.
Blais had also held some administrative roles, including two years as the athletic director of Falls High school from 1992-1994, where he also led Bronco hockey to a conference championship in 1993 as head coach.
A legacy recognized
Blais said he couldn't believe it when he got the call notifying him he was being inducted.
"I was up at the lake cabin," he said. "It wasn't too early in the morning, but I thought it was a prank call at first from my buddies, but then I realized the call was coming from Colorado Springs, so I knew it was the real deal."
He also stressed how much of an honor it is to be enshrined alongside his former coach and teammates.
"I'm very honored to be a part of a group that includes my former coach Larry Ross, Dick Dougherty, Tim Sheehy, Lefty Curran and Keith Christiansen. I'm very thrilled," he said.
Next year
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the US Hockey Hall of Fame will not be holding an induction ceremony this year, instead electing to hold one in 2021 where both the Classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored.