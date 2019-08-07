Young swimmers from across Borderland and beyond gathered at the Falls High School pool to take part in a swimming camp.
Running from Tuesday to Friday, the swimmers learned under coaches to better their technique, whether it is to be better at competitive swimming or if they just want to become better swimmers in general.
One of these coaches was Dawnn Taylor, who said she is excited to get the chance to teach the kids what she knows about swimming.
"It's very rewarding to be able to watch a swimmer start from the beginning and move on through their swimming career," she said. "I like watching them develop not only as swimmers, but as individuals. Swimming is a sport that you can take with you forever."
Instead of going home after each day, the campers spent their nights at nearby Camp Ogichi, which Taylor says will help build camaraderie among the swimmers.
"This was brought up by a couple club members that I had in Fort Frances, it's something new that I think will go well," she said. "I think it's a great opportunity for bonding because along with kids from the Falls we have kids from Canada and from far away as Warroad."
The camp will act as a precursor to the Great Up North Swim Club, which starts up in September. Organizer Ashley Hall said the club will be open to swimmers of all ages.
"I think it's a great opportunity for people," she said. "My kids are hockey players, volleyball players and basketball players so it's a unique opportunity which made us think it's something the Falls needs. It's not about being competitive, it's about wanting to be healthy and for people wanting to make some changes in their life."