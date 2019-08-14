Sign ups for Falls recreational sports will be held Aug. 28 at the Falls High School cafeteria.
The sports will be:
- Flag football for grades 4-6
- Junior high football for grades 7-8
- Girls' volleyball for grades 3-6
- Girls' elementary swimming for grades 4-6
Fees are:
- $20 ($10 if on free or reduced lunch) for football and swimming.
- $30 ($20 if on free or reduced lunch) for volleyball.
Anyone interested in coaching any recreational sports can contact the the recreational department at 218-283-2571, ext. 1138.