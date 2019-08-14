Bronco logo

Sign ups for Falls recreational sports will be held Aug. 28 at the Falls High School cafeteria.

The sports will be:

  • Flag football for grades 4-6
  • Junior high football for grades 7-8
  • Girls' volleyball for grades 3-6
  • Girls' elementary swimming for grades 4-6

Fees are:

  • $20 ($10 if on free or reduced lunch) for football and swimming.
  • $30 ($20 if on free or reduced lunch) for volleyball.

Anyone interested in coaching any recreational sports can contact the the recreational department at 218-283-2571, ext. 1138.

