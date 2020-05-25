The Falls summer hockey camps announced Wednesday that the camps for summer 2020 have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This will be only the second time in the camps' history where young hockey players won't be hitting the ice.
Usually beginning the Monday after July 4, the Falls summer hockey camps allow players ranging in age from as young as four to young adults opportunities to learn some new skills or to further techniques already learned.
Camp head Kevin Gordon said he tried to hold on for as long as he could to keep from canceling the camps, but it got to the point where it was a decision he had to make.
"I was keeping an eye on camps across Minnesota, specifically Lake of the Woods who canceled their own camps two months ago," he said. "With so many scenarios, issues and concerns we're just not able to do it at this point."
Gordon noted how difficult a decision this was to make, talking about how so many people in the area look forward to the camps.
"It's such a big thing for this community," he said. "I know we even have some people cross over from Canada to take part in it and I know it's something this town looks forward to every year."
However, Gordon encouraged players to find ways to train during the warmer months, even if there is no way to get on the ice.
"In times like these, the kids need to find ways to get creative, and I believe there are kids and coaches in our program that are capable," he said.
Gordon went on to say he hopes the camp will make a resurgence next summer, but he says kids should find ways to better themselves as athletes, regardless of whether it's under a camp's banner or not.
"Try to make yourself stronger and quicker over the summer. You don't need a group of people to do that," he said. "You might have to push yourself a little bit harder, but it will be worth it in the end."