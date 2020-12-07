With the weather starting to cool in Borderland, some families' backyards will be filled with the sounds of skates hitting ice and sticks hitting pucks as they build their very own ice rinks.
As the ground starts to freeze, many hockey players across the state of Minnesota get to work in their backyards, creating a place where they can practice their skills without ever leaving their homes.
One Borderland resident who created a homemade rink was Bronco boys' hockey head coach Chad Baldwin, who had spent the past five years creating a rink for his family.
According to Baldwin, families creating rinks of their own is something that is trending upwards in popularity.
"It seems like more and more people are doing this, just to have easier access to the ice," he said. "You can go to the arena, practice and if your kids still want to put in some skate time they can just go to their backyards, practice and just have fun."
Baldwin said one of the key motivating factors he had in making his homemade rink was to give his kids, Brink, Banks and Mira, the opportunity to get some extra practice in.
"When they're younger, they only get maybe two official practices a week," he said. "Mira was a bit too young when we first started, but the boys really liked skating. We had just moved into this house with its big backyard so we decided to put in a rink so they could skate more and we've been doing it every year since."
Another resident who has taken to creating their own rink is Wyatt LaVigne, who is going on four years of making his own ice.
"My kids are learning how to skate and we live out in the country so I was tired of driving into town to take them to an outdoor rink," LaVigne said. "I thought if I put a rink in my backyard, they'd get a lot of use out of it."
After filling up the rink with water, Baldwin said they had to wait longer than usual for the rink to freeze.
"If the weather is right, it usually takes around three days, but this year we had to wait around a week since it was so warm," he said.
With the warmer weather, Baldwin said you also have to watch out for some things that could wreck your rink.
"You're hoping you don't have a hole in your liner," he said. "You'll hear horror stories of people losing their water if they have a hole in their liner or if they don't brace their rink enough. You also run the risk of your boards blowing out from the water pressure. This is something you need to take your time with and make sure you do it right, or you could be spending a lot of money."
With the rink complete, Baldwin said his kids are getting a lot of skate time in.
"Usually they do a lot of practicing at Kerry Park, but this year I think they're on the rink for two hours a night," he said.
Similarly, LaVigne's kids have been getting tons of use out of their own backyard rink.
"It has been really awesome. They make sure to get out there every day the weather permits them," he said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic reaching new heights and causing places like public skating rinks to close down, Baldwin and LaVigne stressed how having something like this is more crucial than ever for young hockey players to hone their craft.
"We're very fortunate to have something like this available to us said. The kids love skating, so any extra time they can get from something like this is just a bonus," Baldwin said. "They get to come out here and work on moves they probably wouldn't try in official practice or in games. The extra time you put in when you're younger certainly pays off when you're older, and that's when you start to see some of the better players with the great puck skills and hockey sense."
"Between the two kids, there is usually practice five days a week, but COVID put a stopper on that," LaVigne said. "With something like this they're still able to skate every day instead of sitting indoors."