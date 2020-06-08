Falls High School senior Bryant Koenig is spending some time in Tucson, Ariz. to take part in the Tucson Bat Cats baseball program, which allows young players an opportunity to better their skills on the diamond.
Koenig heard about the program from his father, Rainy River Community College baseball coach Josh Koenig, who has a number of players come from the Tucson area.
Koenig said while he's the only one on his team not from the Tucson area, his teammates have accepted him as one of their own.
"They are a great group of guys to be around," he said.
After the 2020 Bronco baseball season was canceled, along with the Legion Baseball season, Koenig said he's happy to get some time in playing America's pastime.
"It feels amazing to be back and playing baseball again," he said. "It’s one of my true passions and joys, especially with everything going on in society right now."
Koenig will remain with the Bat Cats in Tucson until the end of July.