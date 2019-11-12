Former Bronco Garrett Koenig won the Minnesota College Athletic Conference’s State Championship as part of the Central Lakes College football team Sunday.
The Raiders bested the Itasca Vikings 47-19 in St. Cloud to win the conference title.
Koenig played long snapper and wide receiver for the Raiders during the 2019 season.
“It feels amazing to win the MCAC State Championship,” Koenig said. “I really like the program and coaching staff. I look forward to working hard in the off-season to get ready for next year.”
The Raiders are waiting to see if they have been selected to participate in a bowl game. An announcement had not been made at press time.