Borderland residents looking to have some socially-distanced fun this week will get their chance with the Frostbite Falls Open.
The Frostbite Falls Open is scheduled to be held this week from Thursday to Sunday at Thunderbird Lodge.
Held on the frozen Rainy Lake, golfers hit tennis balls with whatever club they wish, such as a tennis racket, hockey stick or the standard golf club, throughout the course.
Event chairman Jim Woods said one of the major factors in keeping the event going this year was so people who wanted to do something fun after lockdown, but who also wanted to remain socially-distant, could do so.
"We knew lockdown was going to be long and tiring, and we knew people were going to want to get out for some fresh air and do something fun," he said. "The people who had participated in it the last five years always say it's something they look forward to."
This year, golfers will have to register individually, but there is no limit to the number of golfers who can play this year.
Those interested in hitting the ice can register at www.frostbitefallsopen.com.
All proceeds will be going to the Falls Hunger Coalition. Those interested can also buy Frostbite Falls insulated tumblers for $35.