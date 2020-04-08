While COVID-19 keeps us all locked up at home, it gives us a great opportunity to explore digital worlds instead.
Thankfully, there are options available where you don't have to break the bank to play some great video games.
Game Pass
On Microsoft's Xbox One, you can purchase a membership to Xbox Game Pass.
Game Pass allows customers access to more than 100 games across all genres.
It behaves much like Netflix, where games are taken off of the service every month, but more games are added in their place.
Some family-friendly personal recommendations on games you can find on Game Pass are:
- Rocket League: A personal favorite of mine, Rocket League combines the sport of soccer with rocket-powered vehicles. What's not to like? While the controls for this game may seem daunting at first, they're easy to get a hang of.
- Forza Horizon 4: An open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 4 boasts some terrific gameplay along with beautiful vistas from the European setting.
- Minecraft: Minecraft allows players to make worlds all of their own. Great for people feeling cooped up and are looking for some kind of creative outlet.
- Fuzion Frenzy: A classic from the original Xbox, Fuzion is a great four-player game that the whole family can enjoy.
Xbox game pass has a monthly charge of $9.99.
PSNow
The Sony Playstation 4 also has a similar service in PSNow.
The biggest difference between PSNow and Xbox Game Pass is that PSNow allows customers to stream their games directly from the service's servers, rather than force them to download the games to their hard drive.
While this does mean you can jump right into the games without waiting, there can be some stuttering issues if your internet connection isn't that strong.
Some personal family-friendly recommendations on games you can find on PSNow are:
- Sly Cooper series: A platformer series, the story follows the titular raccoon as he performs heists with his crew. Another personal favorite of mine.
- LEGO games: PSNow boasts many LEGO games from a variety of series, including "Star Wars", "Indiana Jones" and "Harry Potter". Great platforming games the whole family can play.
- LittleBigPlanet 3: A creative-styled game, much like Minecraft, players can create their own levels or can play on levels created by others.
PSNow subscriptions runs $9.99 for one month, $24.99 for three months and $59.99 for a year.