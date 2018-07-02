The minor and major softball leagues in the Falls wrapped up their seasons last Thursday.
The minor league championship was won by Koochiching County Veterans Service Office, beating Domino’s Pizza 8-7.
The final standings of the minor league are:
1. Koochiching County Veterans Service Office
2. Domino’s Pizza
3. Elk’s Lodge #1599
The major league championship was a two game affair, with TruStar winning game one 11-10. But Border State Bank won the tiebreaker 18-4 to take the championship.
Final standings for the major league are:
1. Border State Bank
2. TruStar
3. Dairy Queen
There will be a softball camp being held for all young softball players looking to work on their technique, fundamentals and play in August. For more information, those interested can contact Nikki Silvers at nikki@ksdmradio.com