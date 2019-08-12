The team representing TruStar Federal Credit Union along with Dean Blais took the victory in the Purple Pride Scramble at The River Golf Course Thursday.
Teams from across Borderland put on their best Bronco shirts, pants and outfits for the scramble in an effort to raise money for the various Bronco sports teams and Fall High School extra-curricular activities.
The scramble consisted of men, women, individuals and teams, including many FHS alumni, allowing them to help their alma mater along while catching up with old friends.
Along with the scramble, attendees got the chance to participate in raffles, along with a silent auction for prizes donated by local businesses.
There was also a live auction for select items including a Minnesota Wild jersey.
Top-three finishers in the scramble are listed below:
1. TruStar/Dean Blais - 28
2. Coca-Cola Bottling - 32
3. Bronco coaches - 33
The total amount raised during the event was not available at press time.