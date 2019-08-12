Individual competitors
Placing — Name — City — Time
1 — Rod Raymond — Duluth — 1:08:39.2
2 — Bob Shine — Thunder Bay, Ont. — 1:13:30.1
3 — Ryan Kucera — Columbia Heights — 1:16:16.0
4 — Steven Dobbs — Houston — 1:21:15.2
5 — Carolanne Stone — International Falls — 1:25:31.5
6 — Finn Youberg — International Falls — 1:25:35.5
7 — Owen Engel — Britt — 1:26:42.0
8 — John Patterson — International Falls — 1:27:00.9
9 — Anthony Stone — International Falls — 1:27:18.7
10 — Christine Gelo — International Falls — 1:27:21.0
11 — Bill Engel — International Falls — 1:28:10.1
12 — Jane Hutzol — Arvilla, N.D. — 1:29:17.0
13 — Sam Cassibo — International Falls — 1:29:36.4
14 — Lorena Jenks — Fort Frances — 1:32:13.7
15 — Sophie Vaillancourt — Fort Frances — 1:32:53.5
16 — Steve Johnson — International Falls — 1:33:01.1
17 — Cody Norman — International Falls — 1:33:18.1
18 — Bob French — International Falls — 1:33:21.4
19 — Nancy Witherspoon — Fort Frances — 1:34:01.2
20 — Nicole Friend — Bemidji — 1:34:33.8
21 — Yenta Macklem — Fort Frances — 1:36:36.2
22 — Rachel Snee — Saint Louis Park — 1:38:03.5
23 — Jessica Ruffing — International Falls — 1:38:12.2
24 — Sara Dobbs — Houston — 1:39:56.6
25 — Maureen Belluz — Fort Frances — 1:41:24.5
26 — Richard Schaaf — International Falls — 1:41:41.3
27 — Glenn Davis — International Falls — 1:42:24.8
28 — Polly Hebig — International Falls — 1:44:11.7
29 — Marie Lattu — Apple Valley — 1:44:29.3
30 — Ronald Zaren — International Falls — 1:44:35.5
31 — Marty Eide — International Falls — 1:45:16.4
32 — Thomas Austin — Cannon Falls — 1:45:16.7
33 — Burgess Eberhardt — International Falls — 1:45:42.8
34 — Teresa Stone — International Falls — 1:45:58.2
35 — Rylee Nixon — Fort Frances — 1:46:56.5
36 — Nancy Deedrick — International Falls — 1:48:16.6
37 — Amanda Steffen — Chippewa Falls, Wis. — 1:49:32.5
38 — Anna Holl — Victoria — 1:51:57.4
39 — Tony Oveson — International Falls — 1:52:44.2
40 — Jill Bailey — Ranier — 1:52:47.1
41 — Simon Whitehead — Walker — 1:53:38.7
42 — Mia Engel — International Falls — 1:56:57.5
43 — Kari Miggins — International Falls — 2:00:57.7
44 — Whitney Gouin — International Falls — 2:01:30.5
45 — Shelby Layman — International Falls — 2:01:30.6
46 — Joanne Osinchuk — Fort Frances — 2:02:05.4
47 — Sharleen Mitchell — International Falls — 2:03:44.8
48 — Nate Moseman — International Falls — 2:09:59.0
49 — Jamie Forpahl — International Falls — 2:23:46.6
Two-person team
Place — Team name — Team members — Time
1 — The Little Kids — Russell Snee (swim) and Liz Grazulis (bike/run) — 1:54:00.7
Three-person teams
Place — Team name — Team members — Time
1 — Mermaid, Fox and Narwhal — Jen Lahmayer (swim), Danni Alli (bike) and Dexi Maxa (run) — 1:20:59.9
2 — Whiskey Cashers — Hailey Silvers (swim), Kyrie Wagner (bike) and Lindsey Goulet (run) — 1:21:58.1
3 — Cantilever Team — Charles Fuller (swim), Ed Gackley (bike) and Danielle Schermerhorn (run) — 1:34:09.5
4 — RLMC Therapy and Wellness — Meghan Cassibo (swim), Shawna Misner (bike) and Hannah Junker (run) — 1:45:50.4