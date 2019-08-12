Individual competitors

Placing — Name — City — Time

1 — Rod Raymond — Duluth — 1:08:39.2

2 — Bob Shine — Thunder Bay, Ont. — 1:13:30.1

3 — Ryan Kucera — Columbia Heights — 1:16:16.0

4 — Steven Dobbs — Houston — 1:21:15.2

5 — Carolanne Stone — International Falls — 1:25:31.5

6 — Finn Youberg — International Falls — 1:25:35.5

7 — Owen Engel — Britt — 1:26:42.0

8 — John Patterson — International Falls — 1:27:00.9

9 — Anthony Stone — International Falls — 1:27:18.7

10 — Christine Gelo — International Falls — 1:27:21.0

11 — Bill Engel — International Falls — 1:28:10.1

12 — Jane Hutzol — Arvilla, N.D. — 1:29:17.0

13 — Sam Cassibo — International Falls — 1:29:36.4

14 — Lorena Jenks — Fort Frances — 1:32:13.7

15 — Sophie Vaillancourt — Fort Frances — 1:32:53.5

16 — Steve Johnson — International Falls — 1:33:01.1

17 — Cody Norman — International Falls — 1:33:18.1

18 — Bob French — International Falls — 1:33:21.4

19 — Nancy Witherspoon — Fort Frances — 1:34:01.2

20 — Nicole Friend — Bemidji — 1:34:33.8

21 — Yenta Macklem — Fort Frances — 1:36:36.2

22 — Rachel Snee — Saint Louis Park — 1:38:03.5

23 — Jessica Ruffing — International Falls — 1:38:12.2

24 — Sara Dobbs — Houston — 1:39:56.6

25 — Maureen Belluz — Fort Frances — 1:41:24.5

26 — Richard Schaaf — International Falls — 1:41:41.3

27 — Glenn Davis — International Falls — 1:42:24.8

28 — Polly Hebig — International Falls — 1:44:11.7

29 — Marie Lattu — Apple Valley — 1:44:29.3

30 — Ronald Zaren — International Falls — 1:44:35.5

31 — Marty Eide — International Falls — 1:45:16.4

32 — Thomas Austin — Cannon Falls — 1:45:16.7

33 — Burgess Eberhardt — International Falls — 1:45:42.8

34 — Teresa Stone — International Falls — 1:45:58.2

35 — Rylee Nixon — Fort Frances — 1:46:56.5

36 — Nancy Deedrick — International Falls — 1:48:16.6

37 — Amanda Steffen — Chippewa Falls, Wis. — 1:49:32.5

38 — Anna Holl — Victoria — 1:51:57.4

39 — Tony Oveson — International Falls — 1:52:44.2

40 — Jill Bailey — Ranier — 1:52:47.1

41 — Simon Whitehead — Walker — 1:53:38.7

42 — Mia Engel — International Falls — 1:56:57.5

43 — Kari Miggins — International Falls — 2:00:57.7

44 — Whitney Gouin — International Falls — 2:01:30.5

45 — Shelby Layman — International Falls — 2:01:30.6

46 — Joanne Osinchuk — Fort Frances — 2:02:05.4

47 — Sharleen Mitchell — International Falls — 2:03:44.8

48 — Nate Moseman — International Falls — 2:09:59.0

49 — Jamie Forpahl — International Falls — 2:23:46.6

Two-person team

Place — Team name — Team members — Time

1 — The Little Kids — Russell Snee (swim) and Liz Grazulis (bike/run) — 1:54:00.7

Three-person teams

Place — Team name — Team members — Time

1 — Mermaid, Fox and Narwhal — Jen Lahmayer (swim), Danni Alli (bike) and Dexi Maxa (run) — 1:20:59.9

2 — Whiskey Cashers — Hailey Silvers (swim), Kyrie Wagner (bike) and Lindsey Goulet (run) — 1:21:58.1

3 — Cantilever Team — Charles Fuller (swim), Ed Gackley (bike) and Danielle Schermerhorn (run) — 1:34:09.5

4 — RLMC Therapy and Wellness — Meghan Cassibo (swim), Shawna Misner (bike) and Hannah Junker (run) — 1:45:50.4

Tags

Recommended for you