On March 16, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered the closure of all public spaces due to COVID-19 concerns, including three gyms in our area: EvolveU, Snap Fitness and The Workshop.
EvolveU is owned by Ashley and Erin Hall, Hailey and Erik Silvers are the proprietors of Snap Fitness and Kari Gansch owns The Workshop.
Gyms in lockdown
After being closed for over three months, Ashley Hall and Hailey Silvers said they faced financial difficulties after being shuttered for so long.
"Some people did continue to pay their membership fees, which was very kind of them," Hall said. "As we were getting towards the end of it, we couldn't ask people to keep paying."
Hailey Silvers said Snap Fitness didn't charge members while they were closed, but they were able to get some assistance.
"Luckily, we did have our franchise fees and some of our other bills deferred," she said. "Some were waived, but most were deferred during that time."
However, all three gyms found ways to keep in contact with their clients through the lockdown.
"We utilized some Zoom classes and we also wrote up some challenges for people to do at home," Hall said. "It started really strong in the beginning, but kind of faded off as the quarantine wore on."
Snap Fitness users were able to utilize a mobile app to get their workouts in from home.
"It's called the Fitness-on-Demand app," Silvers said. "It gave our members a link to a 90-day trial for free access, then they could pay $28 a month for workouts more tailored to them."
Gansch said she also provided home challenges to her clients and made sure to keep in contact with them when The Workshop was closed.
"We did some home challenges and I always made sure I was available just to make sure I stayed in contact with them," she said. "So when we did open up, we made sure it was comfortable for them to come back in. It wasn't like we were starting all over again."
Opening up
All three gyms were able to reopen to customers in June.
Gansch said she didn't have any trouble bringing customers back to her gym, in fact she has seen an uptick in customers since reopening.
"My clients and I are really tight anyways and we had such good communication during the shutdown," she said. "I've had new clients coming in ever since COVID, so it has been interesting to see that turnaround. It's not easy to get new customers in a small town, but I was excited because it shows word of mouth is spreading."
However, Snap Fitness and EvolveU haven't seen that level of client retention.
"When we first opened we had a lot of people come back, but as the COVID numbers went up around here we saw those numbers sharply decline," Hall said. "We don't know when or if people will start going to the gym again."
"We've had a handful of members reach out to us and say they didn't feel comfortable with making a return yet," Silvers said. "It's also summertime, so a low customer count is something that tends to happen anyway. It's hard to compare right now."
For customers looking to workout, all gyms have guidelines in place to keep customers healthy and safe.
"Obviously you have to wear a mask when you're entering or exiting the building. You don't have to wear one while exercising, but you also have the option to keep the mask on," Hall said. "We're also making an effort to keep all of our machines clean after people use them, along with following social distancing guidelines."
"I spray the floors with bleach before every class and right before I leave for the day, and I make sure everyone washes their hands when they first get here," Gansch said.
Triathlon on hold
EvolveU's Great Up North Triathlon was set to hold its second event this year, but Hall said it had to be canceled due to low numbers.
"We just didn't have enough people signed up," she said. "We didn't even have enough people signed up to cover the insurance cost of holding the event, so it was more of a financial decision than anything."
However, Hall said the Great Up North Triathlon will be back in the summer of 2021, along with a 5K.
"We planned on having something added onto it each year, but next year I think we're just going to stick with the triathlon and 5K," she said.
Putting in work at The Workshop
Gansch said it will be business as usual going into the future at The Workshop.
"We have a lot of open space out on the main floor so people can workout at a distance," she said. "We also have a back room with treadmills and bikes along with a sauna and massage therapy room. It's just a good place to work out and get your butt kicked."
Customers also have a choice of personal trainers to streamline their workouts.
"I've been doing this since 2013 and I'm certified through the ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association) along with a boxing fitness certification," Gansch said. "I also have Jenna DeBenedet who is also certified through the ISSA, but she's also considered an Elite Certified Trainer now through the organization."
Gansch also said she has hired a new boxing instructor in Aaron McGuire, a Littlefork native who just moved back from California.
"He contacted me as soon as he got into town because his mom works out here," she said. "He knew I was a boxing instructor too and asked if he could start training people on an individual basis, and I was fully on board with the idea. The minute I posted the hiring on Facebook we had six people sign up to train with him."
Striding toward the future
Snap Fitness will soon be relocating after the acquisition of Stride Fitness. Silvers said plans were already in place for this even before the pandemic hit.
"We had a purchase agreement signed and in place and we were talking with our lender to get it all figured out, but then the pandemic hit," she said. "Our lender was so overwhelmed with emergency requests, our project basically went to the bottom of the pile."
However, with the purchase finalized Aug. 20, there will be renovations made to the Stride Fitness building before Snap Fitness relocates to the location at Shorewood Drive by Oct. 1.
"Sustainability-wise we feel like this is very important for us," Silvers said. "Before COVID it seemed like a good idea in general, but after COVID and being back in business, we think this is one of the best ways we know to keep our business sustainable. We have members from two clubs we'll be able to offer memberships to."