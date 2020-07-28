Four Borderland hockey players took home the top prize as part of the Iron Range Blast in the Letterman Cup held in Blaine last weekend.
The Blast began the tournament with a 3-0 win over the Lakers Friday.
Saturday, they had a 2-0 win over Siouxland, but hit a stumbling block after a 5-0 loss to the Bemidji Loons.
However, they were still first in their pool, putting them in the championship game against the Wisconsin Crush Sunday.
The Blast ended up taking the victory 2-0, including Falls resident Aiston Kossow scoring the first goal of the game.