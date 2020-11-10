In a post made to the I Falls Rec Hockey Facebook page Monday morning, it was announced Kerry Park Arena will be adding two policy monitoring/light cleaning shifts each evening due to some participants not following COVID-19 guidelines.
Arena officials wanted to remind everyone who enters the arena to wear a face covering, and to keep to one parent per player for spectators.
Also, no players besides goalies should be bringing their gear to get fully dressed.
The post said any parents, coaches or players who don't comply with these rules will be asked to leave for the day.