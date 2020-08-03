Big changes could be in the works for Kerry Park.
In an invite-only meeting held July 29, International Falls Mayor Harley Droba outlined additions and renovations planned for Kerry Park in front of various city and school district officials.
Droba said the idea for the Kerry Park Rehabilitation Project got rolling in August 2018, when plans for a no-leash dog park were proposed.
In December 2019, Droba posted on Facebook, asking residents what recreational services they would like to see in International Falls.
The proposal calls for new additions to the park, including many features residents called for in the Facebook post, such as a sledding hill, a splash park and the aforementioned dog park.
Along with the new additions, the existing Kerry Park Arena building would receive extensive renovations, such as locker rooms being moved and adding showers.
A building extension would add in a new gym with a basketball court, along with a kitchen, a community room and an indoor walking track.
Droba said the city budget cannot cover the cost of these renovations entirely, but there will be multiple avenues to gain funding, including municipal bonds, USDA and Rural Community Development Initiative Grants and going through organizations like the Bremer and Northland foundations.
However, the total cost of this project will not be known until an estimate is received from an engineer, which Droba said will happen in the near future.
Droba said this project can be very important in injecting new life into the community.
“We want this to be a community project that will serve the community for the next 20 or 30 years,” he said.
While this initial meeting was invite-only, Droba said he hopes to be able to open the council chambers to the entire community for the next meeting on the project.