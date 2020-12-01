The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused many facets of society to make changes, including the world of sports.
Aug. 5, the National College Athletic Association announced the postponement of the Division II and III football seasons, with the Football Championship Subdivision following suite a couple days later.
The decision forced hundreds of football players to wait until spring 2021 to hit the gridiron.
One of said players is former Bronco and current Bemidji State University kicker/punter Nathan McRoberts.
McRoberts said it took some getting used to, not getting to hit the field as the weather slowly gets colder.
"This is the first time I haven’t played football in the fall in five years," he said. "When fall comes around I am so used to practicing every day and playing games on weekends."
McRoberts recently transferred to BSU after spending two seasons as part of the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles, which shuttered the football program in December 2019, and he said it was frustrating going through the process of transferring, only for the season to be postponed.
"When I first heard that I may not have a season, I was pretty angry with everything going on," he said. "I had just signed with Bemidji State University, I was getting ready to move to Bemidji from Crookston and I was in the process of transferring schools. So after all that it was very hard hearing the season got postponed," he said.
While the Beavers had been able to practice during the pandemic, several protocols have been put in place to make sure the players and coaches stay as safe as possible, including practicing only in selective groups and social distancing while on the sideline.
"We had two weeks of normal practice, but the whole team had to get COVID tested in order to be able to practice as a full team," McRoberts said.
While most of college football has sat out of the fall, the Football Bowl Subdivision had decided to hold their season with the College Football Playoff still set to take place in January at the time of writing.
With all but three FBS programs currently playing, McRoberts said he had felt a pang of jealousy.
"Hearing about a lot of other teams still getting to play, it does make me jealous in some ways, but there are a lot of restrictions and rules that come along with them being able to play," he said. "So I am not sure if I would rather be playing with all of the extra rules and regulations, or wait until things get back a little more to normal."
With Beaver football set to kick off in the spring, McRoberts said it will feel weird playing in a different time of year.
"I think it will be very odd to play in the spring. I wonder how it will affect baseball and offseason training. It is completely different from what I have been doing my whole life with football," he said.
The spring 2021 schedule for Beavers football has not yet been announced.