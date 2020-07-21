Falls resident Mike Bolstad scored a hole in one at The River Golf Course July 16.
The hole in one was scored on hole 11 of the course. It was from 186 yards away and Bolstad used a 5 iron.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 3:46 pm
