WNBA playoffs (second round)
(3) Los Angeles Sparks vs. (6) Seattle Storm
(4) Las Vegas Aces vs. (5) Chicago Sky
(1) Washington Mystics and (2) Connecticut Sun get byes to the semifinals.
MLB
AL Central Division
1. Minnesota Twins (89-56)
2. Cleveland Indians (86-61)
3. Chicago White Sox (64-81)
4. Kansas City Royals (54-92)
5. Detroit Tigers (43-100)
American League playoff picture
(1) New York Yankees vs. (4) Tampa Bay Rays/(5) Oakland Athletics
(2) Houston Astros vs. (3) Minnesota Twins
MLS
Western Conference
1. Los Angeles Football Club (19-4-6)
2. Real Salt Lake (14-11-4)
3. Seattle Sounders FC (13-9-7)
4. Minnesota United FC (13-10-6)
5. San Jose Earthquakes (13-11-5)
6. Portland Timbers (13-11-4)
7. FC Dallas (12-10-7)
8. LA Galaxy (13-13-3)
9. Sporting Kansas City (10-12-7)
10. Colorado Rapids (10-14-6)
11. Houston Dynamo (10-15-4)
12. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-15-9)
Western Conference playoff picture
(1) LAFC, bye
(2) Salt Lake vs. (7) Dallas
(3) Seattle vs. (6) Portland
(4) Minnesota vs. (5) San Jose
*Standings up to date at press time, 09/12