Hockey stock

NFL

NFC North Division

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

3. Chicago Bears (7-8)

4. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

NFC playoff picture

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

2. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

3. New Orleans Saints (12-3)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

NHL

Central Division

1. St. Louis Blues (24-8-6)

2. Colorado Avalanche (23-11-3)

3. Winnipeg Jets (21-14-2)

4. Dallas Stars (20-14-4)

5. Nashville Predators (18-12-6)

6. Minnesota Wild (18-15-5)

7. Chicago Blackhawks (15-17-6)

NBA

Northwest Division

1. Denver Nuggets (21-9)

2. Utah Jazz (18-12)

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-14)

4. Portland Trail Blazers (14-17)

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-19)

*Standings up to date at press time, 12/26

