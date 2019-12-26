NFL
NFC North Division
1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)
2. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)
3. Chicago Bears (7-8)
4. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)
NFC playoff picture
1. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)
2. Green Bay Packers (12-3)
3. New Orleans Saints (12-3)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)
5. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
6. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)
NHL
Central Division
1. St. Louis Blues (24-8-6)
2. Colorado Avalanche (23-11-3)
3. Winnipeg Jets (21-14-2)
4. Dallas Stars (20-14-4)
5. Nashville Predators (18-12-6)
6. Minnesota Wild (18-15-5)
7. Chicago Blackhawks (15-17-6)
NBA
Northwest Division
1. Denver Nuggets (21-9)
2. Utah Jazz (18-12)
3. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-14)
4. Portland Trail Blazers (14-17)
5. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-19)
*Standings up to date at press time, 12/26