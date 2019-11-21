Hockey stock

NFL

NFC North Division

1. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

3. Chicago Bears (4-6)

4. Detroit Lions (3-6-1)

NFC playoff picture

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

2. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

3. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-4)

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

NHL

Central Division

1. St. Louis Blues (13-4-5)

2. Colorado Avalanche (13-6-2)

3. Winnipeg Jets (13-8-1)

4. Dallas Stars (12-8-2)

5. Chicago Blackhawks (9-8-4)

6. Nashville Predators (9-8-3)

7. Minnesota Wild (8-11-2)

NBA

Northwest Division

1. Denver Nuggets (10-3)

2. Utah Jazz (9-5)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-9)

5. Portland Trail Blazers (5-10)

*Standings up to date at press time, 11/21

