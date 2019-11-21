NFL
NFC North Division
1. Green Bay Packers (8-2)
2. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)
3. Chicago Bears (4-6)
4. Detroit Lions (3-6-1)
NFC playoff picture
1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)
2. Green Bay Packers (8-2)
3. New Orleans Saints (8-2)
4. Dallas Cowboys (6-4)
5. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)
6. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)
NHL
Central Division
1. St. Louis Blues (13-4-5)
2. Colorado Avalanche (13-6-2)
3. Winnipeg Jets (13-8-1)
4. Dallas Stars (12-8-2)
5. Chicago Blackhawks (9-8-4)
6. Nashville Predators (9-8-3)
7. Minnesota Wild (8-11-2)
NBA
Northwest Division
1. Denver Nuggets (10-3)
2. Utah Jazz (9-5)
3. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-7)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-9)
5. Portland Trail Blazers (5-10)
*Standings up to date at press time, 11/21