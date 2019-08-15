Hockey stock

MLB

AL Central Division 

1. Minnesota Twins (72-48) 

2. Cleveland Indians (72-49)

3. Chicago White Sox (54-65)

4. Kansas City Royals (43-78)

5. Detroit Tigers (36-81)

American League playoff picture 

(1) New York Yankees vs. (4) Cleveland Indians/(5) Tampa Bay Rays

(2) Houston Astros vs. (3) Minnesota Twins

MLS

Western Conference 

1. Los Angeles Football Club (17-3-4)

2. Minnesota United FC (12-8-5)

3. LA Galaxy (13-11-1) 

4. Real Salt Lake (12-9-4)

5. Seattle Sounders FC (11-8-6)

6. San Jose Earthquakes (11-8-5)

7. Portland Timbers (11-9-4)

8. FC Dallas (10-10-6)

9. Houston Dynamo (9-13-3)

10. Sporting Kansas City (7-11-7)

11. Colorado Rapids (7-13-5)

12. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-12-9)

Western Conference playoff picture 

(1) LAFC, bye 

(2) Minnesota vs. (7) Portland

(3) LA Galaxy vs. (6) San Jose

(4) Salt Lake vs. (5) Seattle

WNBA

1. Washington Mystics (18-7)

2. Connecticut Sun (17-8)

3. Las Vegas Aces (17-9)

4. Los Angeles Sparks (15-9)

5. Chicago Sky (14-10)

6. Seattle Storm (14-12)

7. Minnesota Lynx (13-12) 

8. Phoenix Mercury (11-13)

9. Indiana Fever (9-16)

10. New York Liberty (8-16)

11. Dallas Wings (8-17)

12. Atlanta Dream (5-20)

*Standings up to date at press time, 08/15

