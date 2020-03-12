Hockey stock

NHL

Central Division 

1. St. Louis Blues (42-19-10)

2. Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8)

3. Dallas Stars (37-24-8)

4. Winnipeg Jets (37-28-6)

5. Nashville Predators (35-26-8)

6. Minnesota Wild (35-27-7) 

7. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8)

Current Western Conference playoff matchups 

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets 

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

NBA*

Northwestern Division 

1. Denver Nuggets (43-22)

2. Utah Jazz (41-23)

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24)

4. Portland Trail Blazers (29-37)

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45) 

Western Conference playoff picture 

1. Los Angeles Lakers (49-14)

2. Los Angeles Clippers (44-20)

3. Denver Nuggets (43-22)

4. Utah Jazz (41-23)

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24)

6. Houston Rockets (40-24)

7. Dallas Mavericks (40-27)

8. Memphis Grizzlies (32-33)

*Until the NBA season resumes, NBA standings will not be included in future standings.

MLS

Western Conference 

1. Sporting Kansas City (2-0-0)

2. Minnesota United FC (2-0-0)

3. Colorado Rapids (2-0-0)

4. FC Dallas (1-0-1)

5. Los Angeles Football Club (1-0-1)

6. Seattle Sounders FC (1-0-1)

7. Portland Timbers (1-1-0)

8. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-1-0)

9. Real Salt Lake (0-0-2)

10. LA Galaxy (0-1-1)

11. San Jose Earthquakes (0-1-1)

12. Houston Dynamo (0-1-1)

13. Nashville SC (0-2-0)

*Standings up to date at press time, 03/12

