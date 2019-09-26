Hockey stock

WNBA playoffs (Finals)

(1) Washington Mystics vs. (2) Connecticut Sun

NFL

NFC North Division

1. Green Bay Packers (3-0)

2. Detroit Lions (2-0-1)

3. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

4. Chicago Bears (2-1)

MLB

AL Central Division

1. Minnesota Twins (98-60)

2. Cleveland Indians (93-65)

3. Chicago White Sox (69-88)

4. Kansas City Royals (58-101)

5. Detroit Tigers (46-111)

American League playoff picture

(1) Houston Astros vs. (4) Oakland Athletics/(5) Tampa Bay Rays

(2) New York Yankees vs. (3) Minnesota Twins

MLS

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Football Club (20-4-8)

2. Minnesota United FC (15-10-7)

3. LA Galaxy (16-13-3)

4. Seattle Sounders FC (14-10-8)

5. Real Salt Lake (14-13-5)

6. Portland Timbers (13-13-6)

7. FC Dallas (12-11-9)

8. San Jose Earthquakes (13-14-5)

9. Colorado Rapids (11-15-6)

10. Houston Dynamo (11-17-4)

11. Sporting Kansas City (10-15-7)

12. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-15-10)

Western Conference playoff picture

(1) LAFC, bye

(2) Minnesota vs. (7) Dallas

(3) LA Galaxy vs. (6) Portland

(4) Seattle vs. (5) Salt Lake

*Standings up to date at press time, 09/26

