WNBA playoffs (Finals)
(1) Washington Mystics vs. (2) Connecticut Sun
NFL
NFC North Division
1. Green Bay Packers (3-0)
2. Detroit Lions (2-0-1)
3. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)
4. Chicago Bears (2-1)
MLB
AL Central Division
1. Minnesota Twins (98-60)
2. Cleveland Indians (93-65)
3. Chicago White Sox (69-88)
4. Kansas City Royals (58-101)
5. Detroit Tigers (46-111)
American League playoff picture
(1) Houston Astros vs. (4) Oakland Athletics/(5) Tampa Bay Rays
(2) New York Yankees vs. (3) Minnesota Twins
MLS
Western Conference
1. Los Angeles Football Club (20-4-8)
2. Minnesota United FC (15-10-7)
3. LA Galaxy (16-13-3)
4. Seattle Sounders FC (14-10-8)
5. Real Salt Lake (14-13-5)
6. Portland Timbers (13-13-6)
7. FC Dallas (12-11-9)
8. San Jose Earthquakes (13-14-5)
9. Colorado Rapids (11-15-6)
10. Houston Dynamo (11-17-4)
11. Sporting Kansas City (10-15-7)
12. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-15-10)
Western Conference playoff picture
(1) LAFC, bye
(2) Minnesota vs. (7) Dallas
(3) LA Galaxy vs. (6) Portland
(4) Seattle vs. (5) Salt Lake
*Standings up to date at press time, 09/26