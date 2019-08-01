MLB
AL Central Division
1. Minnesota Twins (66-41)
2. Cleveland Indians (63-44)
3. Chicago White Sox (46-59)
4. Kansas City Royals (40-70)
5. Detroit Tigers (32-72)
American League playoff picture
(1) New York Yankees vs. (4) Cleveland Indians/(5) Tampa Bay Rays
(2) Houston Astros vs. (3) Minnesota Twins
MLS
Western Conference
1. Los Angeles Football Club (15-3-4)
2. Seattle Sounders FC (11-6-5)
3. LA Galaxy (12-9-1)
4. San Jose Earthquakes (11-7-4)
5. Minnesota United FC (10-7-5)
6. FC Dallas (9-8-6)
7. Portland Timbers (9-8-4)
8. Real Salt Lake (9-9-4)
9. Houston Dynamo (9-10-3)
10. Sporting Kansas City (6-9-7)
11. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-11-9)
12. Colorado Rapids (5-12-5)
Western Conference playoff picture
(1) LAFC — bye
(2) Seattle vs. (7) Portland
(3) LA Galaxy vs. (6) FC Dallas
(4) San Jose vs. (5) Minnesota
WNBA
1. Connecticut Sun (14-6)
2. Las Vegas Aces (14-6)
3. Washington Mystics (13-6)
4. Los Angeles Sparks (11-8)
5. Seattle Storm (12-9)
6. Chicago Sky (11-9)
7. Phoenix Mercury (10-9)
8. Minnesota Lynx (10-10)
9. New York Liberty (8-11)
10. Indiana Fever (7-15)
11. Dallas Wings (5-15)
12. Atlanta Dream (5-16)
*Standings up to date at press time, 08/01