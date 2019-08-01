Hockey stock

MLB

AL Central Division

1. Minnesota Twins (66-41)

2. Cleveland Indians (63-44)

3. Chicago White Sox (46-59)

4. Kansas City Royals (40-70)

5. Detroit Tigers (32-72)

American League playoff picture

(1) New York Yankees vs. (4) Cleveland Indians/(5) Tampa Bay Rays

(2) Houston Astros vs. (3) Minnesota Twins

MLS

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Football Club (15-3-4)

2. Seattle Sounders FC (11-6-5)

3. LA Galaxy (12-9-1)

4. San Jose Earthquakes (11-7-4)

5. Minnesota United FC (10-7-5)

6. FC Dallas (9-8-6)

7. Portland Timbers (9-8-4)

8. Real Salt Lake (9-9-4)

9. Houston Dynamo (9-10-3)

10. Sporting Kansas City (6-9-7)

11. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-11-9)

12. Colorado Rapids (5-12-5)

Western Conference playoff picture

(1) LAFC — bye

(2) Seattle vs. (7) Portland

(3) LA Galaxy vs. (6) FC Dallas

(4) San Jose vs. (5) Minnesota

WNBA

1. Connecticut Sun (14-6)

2. Las Vegas Aces (14-6)

3. Washington Mystics (13-6)

4. Los Angeles Sparks (11-8)

5. Seattle Storm (12-9)

6. Chicago Sky (11-9)

7. Phoenix Mercury (10-9)

8. Minnesota Lynx (10-10)

9. New York Liberty (8-11)

10. Indiana Fever (7-15)

11. Dallas Wings (5-15)

12. Atlanta Dream (5-16)

*Standings up to date at press time, 08/01

