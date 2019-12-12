Hockey stock

NFL

NFC North Division

1. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-4)

3. Chicago Bears (7-6)

4. Detroit Lions (3-9-1)

NFC playoff picture

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-2)

2. New Orleans Saints (10-3)

3. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-7)

5. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

6. Minnesota Vikings (9-4)

NHL

Central Division

1. Colorado Avalanche (20-8-3)

2. St. Louis Blues (18-8-6)

3. Winnipeg Jets (19-10-2)

4. Dallas Stars (18-11-3)

5. Nashville Predators (14-10-5)

6. Minnesota Wild (14-12-5)

7. Chicago Blackhawks (12-13-6)

NBA

Northwest Division

1. Denver Nuggets (14-8)

2. Utah Jazz (14-11)

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-13)

4. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-14)

5. Portland Trail Blazers (10-15)

*Standings up to date at press time, 12/12

Tags

Recommended for you