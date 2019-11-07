Hockey stock

MLS playoffs (MLS Cup)

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Toronto FC

NFL

NFC North Division

1. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (6-3)

3. Detroit Lions (3-4-1)

4. Chicago Bears (3-5)

NFC playoff picture

1. San Francisco 49ers (8-0)

2. New Orleans Saints (7-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

4. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

5. Seattle Seahawks (7-2)

6. Minnesota Vikings (6-3)

NHL

Central Division

1. St. Louis Blues (11-3-3)

2. Nashville Predators (9-4-2)

3. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-2)

4. Winnipeg Jets (8-7-1)

5. Dallas Stars (8-8-1)

6. Chicago Blackhawks (4-7-3)

7. Minnesota Wild (5-9-1)

NBA

Northwest Division

1. Denver Nuggets (5-2)

2. Utah Jazz (5-3)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3)

4. Portland Trail Blazers (3-4)

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-4)

*Standings up to date at press time, 11/07

Tags

Recommended for you