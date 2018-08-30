MLB
AL Central Division
1. Cleveland Indians (75-57)
2. Minnesota Twins (62-70)
3. Chicago White Sox (53-80)
4. Detroit Tigers (53-80)
5. Kansas City Royals (42-91)
American League Wild Card Race
1. New York Yankees (84-49)
2. Oakland Athletics (80-54)
3. Seattle Mariners (74-59)
4. Tampa Bay Rays (71-62)
5. Los Angeles Angels (64-69)
6. Minnesota Twins (62-70)
MLS
Western Conference
1. FC Dallas (13-6-7)
2. Sporting Kansas City (13-6-6)
3. Los Angeles Football Club (12-7-7)
4. Real Salt Lake (12-10-5)
5. Portland Timbers (11-7-7)
6. Seattle Sounders FC (11-9-5)
7. LA Galaxy (10-9-8)
8. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-9-7)
9. Minnesota United FC (9-15-2)
10. Houston Dynamo (7-12-7)
11. Colorado Rapids (6-14-6)
12. San Jose Earthquakes (4-14-8)
WNBA Playoffs (Semifinals)
(1) Seattle Storm vs. (5) Phoenix Mercury, Seattle leads 2-0
(2) Atlanta Dream vs. (3) Washington Mystics, Series tied 1-1
*Standings up to date at press time, 08/30