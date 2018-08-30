Hockey stock

MLB

AL Central Division

1. Cleveland Indians (75-57)

2. Minnesota Twins (62-70)

3. Chicago White Sox (53-80)

4. Detroit Tigers (53-80)

5. Kansas City Royals (42-91)

American League Wild Card Race

1. New York Yankees (84-49)

2. Oakland Athletics (80-54)

3. Seattle Mariners (74-59)

4. Tampa Bay Rays (71-62)

5. Los Angeles Angels (64-69)

6. Minnesota Twins (62-70)

MLS

Western Conference

1. FC Dallas (13-6-7)

2. Sporting Kansas City (13-6-6)

3. Los Angeles Football Club (12-7-7)

4. Real Salt Lake (12-10-5)

5. Portland Timbers (11-7-7)

6. Seattle Sounders FC (11-9-5)

7. LA Galaxy (10-9-8)

8. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-9-7)

9. Minnesota United FC (9-15-2)

10. Houston Dynamo (7-12-7)

11. Colorado Rapids (6-14-6)

12. San Jose Earthquakes (4-14-8)

WNBA Playoffs (Semifinals)

(1) Seattle Storm vs. (5) Phoenix Mercury, Seattle leads 2-0

(2) Atlanta Dream vs. (3) Washington Mystics, Series tied 1-1

*Standings up to date at press time, 08/30

