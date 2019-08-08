Hockey stock

MLB

AL Central Division 

1. Minnesota Twins (70-44) 

2. Cleveland Indians (68-46)

3. Chicago White Sox (51-62)

4. Kansas City Royals (41-74)

5. Detroit Tigers (33-78)

American League playoff picture 

(1) New York Yankees vs. (4) Cleveland Indians/(5) Tampa Bay Rays

(2) Houston Astros vs. (3) Minnesota Twins 

MLS

Western Conference 

1. Los Angeles Football Club (16-3-4)

2. Minnesota United FC (11-7-5) 

3. San Jose Earthquakes (11-7-5)

4. Seattle Sounders FC (11-7-5)

5. LA Galaxy (12-10-1)

6. Real Salt Lake (10-9-4)

7. FC Dallas (9-9-6)

8. Portland Timbers (9-9-4)

9. Houston Dynamo (9-11-3)

10. Sporting Kansas City (7-9-7)

11. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-11-9)

12. Colorado Rapids (6-12-5)

Western Conference playoff picture 

(1) LAFC, bye 

(2) Minnesota vs. (7) Dallas

(3) San Jose vs. (6) Salt Lake

(4) Seattle vs. (5) LA Galaxy

WNBA 

1. Connecticut Sun (16-6)

2. Washington Mystics (15-7)

3. Las Vegas Aces (15-8)

4. Los Angeles Sparks (13-8)

5. Chicago Sky (13-9)

6. Phoenix Mercury (11-10)

7. Seattle Storm (12-11)

8. Minnesota Lynx (11-11) 

9. New York Liberty (8-14)

10. Indiana Fever (8-15)

11. Dallas Wings (6-16)

12. Atlanta Dream (5-18)

*Standings up to date at press time, 08/08

Tags

Recommended for you