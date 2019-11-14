NFL
NFC North Division
1. Green Bay Packers (8-2)
2. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)
3. Chicago Bears (4-5)
4. Detroit Lions (3-5-1)
NFC playoff picture
1. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)
2. Green Bay Packers (8-2)
3. New Orleans Saints (7-2)
4. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)
5. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)
6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)
NHL
Central Division
1. St. Louis Blues (12-3-4)
2. Colorado Avalanche (11-5-2)
3. Nashville Predators (9-6-3)
4. Winnipeg Jets (10-8-1)
5. Dallas Stars (9-8-2)
6. Chicago Blackhawks (7-7-4)
7. Minnesota Wild (6-11-1)
NBA
Northwest Division
1. Utah Jazz (8-3)
2. Denver Nuggets (7-3)
3. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-4)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7)
5. Portland Trail Blazers (4-8)
*Standings up to date at press time, 11/14