Hockey stock

MLB

AL Central Division

1. Minnesota Twins (77-50)

2. Cleveland Indians (74-53)

3. Chicago White Sox (57-69)

4. Kansas City Royals (45-82)

5. Detroit Tigers (38-86)

American League playoff picture

(1) New York Yankees vs. (4) Cleveland Indians/(5) Oakland Athletics

(2) Houston Astros vs. (3) Minnesota Twins

MLS

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Football Club (19-3-4)

2. Minnesota United FC (12-8-6)

3. LA Galaxy (13-11-2)

4. Real Salt Lake (12-10-4)

5. Seattle Sounders FC (11-8-7)

6. San Jose Earthquakes (11-10-5)

7. Portland Timbers (11-10-4)

8. FC Dallas (10-10-7)

9. Houston Dynamo (9-13-4)

10. Sporting Kansas City (8-11-7)

11. Colorado Rapids (7-13-6)

12. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-12-9)

Western Conference playoff picture

(1) LAFC, bye

(2) Minnesota vs. (7) Portland

(3) LA Galaxy vs. (6) San Jose

(4) Salt Lake vs. (5) Seattle

WNBA

1. Washington Mystics (20-7)

2. Connecticut Sun (19-8)

3. Las Vegas Aces (19-9)

4. Los Angeles Sparks (16-10)

5. Chicago Sky (16-11)

6. Seattle Storm (15-13)

7. Phoenix Mercury (13-14)

8. Minnesota Lynx (13-15)

9. Indiana Fever (9-18)

10. Dallas Wings (9-18)

11. New York Liberty (9-18)

12. Atlanta Dream (5-22)

*Standings up to date at press time, 08/22

Recommended for you